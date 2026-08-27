IIHS Claims Cell Phone Usage Plays A Bigger Role In Crashes Than Previously Thought Due To Sloppy Cop Investigations

Agent009 submitted on 8/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:05 AM

Views : 1,202 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says police officers are missing the single biggest clue at most crash scenes: the phone in the driver's hand. A new study out August 27, 2026 puts a number on that blind spot.
 
IIHS researchers matched anonymized telematics data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics against nearly 17,000 police-reported crashes in four states between 2021 and 2024. What they found undercuts how the country tracks distracted driving.

Telematics from safe-driving apps showed drivers were on their phones in 7% of single-vehicle crashes and 8% of two-vehicle crashes in the 30 seconds before impact. Police paperwork caught cellphone use in less than 1% of those same wrecks, a gap IIHS pegs at a factor of at least seven.
 


Read Article


IIHS Claims Cell Phone Usage Plays A Bigger Role In Crashes Than Previously Thought Due To Sloppy Cop Investigations

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)