IIHS Crash Testing Shows Even Luxury SUVs Struggle To Protect Rear Seat Passengers

The results are in for the latest round of the Insurance Institute for Highway Driving’s (IIHS) updated crash testing, and just three luxury midsize SUVs offered good protection for rear seat passengers: the Lincoln Aviator, the Mercedes GLE-Class, and the Volvo XC60.



The independent safety organization recently announced that it would be measuring crash test performance for rear seat occupants, in addition to that of front seat passengers. The IIHS reasoned that because of years of focus on driver safety, advancements in crash protection for those in the back have lagged behind.





