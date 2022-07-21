IIHS Now Wants Pickup Trucks To Warn If Rear Seat Passengers Are Not Buckled Up

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has found that just one of the 10 popular pickup trucks it recently tested satisfy its new requirements for seatbelt reminder warnings. That’s of particular importance in pickup trucks, whose occupants are less likely to buckle up.

Of the 10 mainstream, crew cab pickup trucks tested by the IIHS, only the Toyota Tundra met its new reminder requirements and earned a “Good” rating. In order to achieve that, a vehicle must generate an audible and a visual alert when the vehicle is moving at least 6 mph (10 km/h).

Along with other specifications, the alert that plays in a vehicle must be loud enough to be heard over the background noise in the vehicle, and must last at least 90 seconds. A visual cue must also show second-row seatbelt use when the driver starts the vehicle, and an audible reminder must play for 30 seconds if that passenger is unbelted.