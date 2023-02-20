IIHS President Claims Self Driving Crashes Are The Driver's Fault Not Tesla

Last week, Tesla initiated a recall on 362,758 vehicles equipped with FSD Beta. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall was initiated due to a fault that may cause FSD Beta to exceed the speed limits of inner city roads or travel through intersections in an unlawful manner.

Tesla’s FSD Beta recall, while it is dubbed as such, is not like a traditional recall from a conventional car company. Instead of affected owners taking their vehicles to their respective dealers or service centers to have their cars fixed, Teslas affected by the FSD Beta recall would only need to download a software update to address their faults.

Despite this, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) President David Harkey noted that Tesla’s FSD Beta recall is nevertheless representative of a wider issue on partially-automated systems and the way they are advertised. In a statement posted on the IIHS’ official website, Harkey noted that drivers of partially automated cars have shown a tendency to treat their vehicles like they are already fully autonomous.