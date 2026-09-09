IIHS Provides Damning Numbers Backing Up Claim That Police Aren't Identifying Distracted Driver Crashes

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:39 AM

Views : 134 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Accidents happen all across the globe every single day at every single hour. Decades ago, marking the “distracted by device” box wasn’t an option for police because devices didn’t exist. Today, those same devices are all too often the issue, and a new study reveals something even more worrying. Police don’t realize just how often those devices might play a role. But in a potentially sticky manner, your insurance provider might.
 
A new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study compared police reports with anonymized data collected through safe-driving apps powered by Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT). The difference was enormous.





 


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IIHS Provides Damning Numbers Backing Up Claim That Police Aren't Identifying Distracted Driver Crashes

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