IIHS Raises Standards For Automatic Emergency Braking Systems

A huge range of new cars, both cheap and spendy, have automatic emergency braking systems (AEB). Six-figure luxury barges like the Cadillac Escalade have it, and so do cheap get-around cars like the Toyota Camry. The IIHS says the feature is nearly universal in new cars. It worked with the NHTSA to get 12 out of 20 automakers to include AEB in all of their US-spec models. That was also achieved well ahead of the IIHS' September 2022 goal. Despite that, the IIHS says AEB systems aren't good enough. "Thankfully, in the real world, AEB systems are preventing crashes at higher speeds than the maximum 25 mph our test program uses, the problem is that our current evaluation doesn't tell us how well specific systems perform at those speeds," says IIHS Senior Research Scientist David Kidd.



