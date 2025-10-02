IIHS Says Bigger SUVs Are Not Safer Than The Average Vehicle In A Crash

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crunched the numbers. It turns out bigger, heavier vehicles don't always keep you safer in a crash. They can, however, make you more deadly to other drivers on the road. It all depends on whether a vehicle is heavier or lighter than the average car. In the IIHS study, researchers averaged the weight of their sample 2017-2022 vehicles, which came out to 4,000 pounds. For every additional 500 pounds of curb weight above that, crashes between an SUV or truck and a car resulted in one fewer death per million registered vehicle years in heavier models—or, hardly any change. However, the extra weight accounted for up to seven additional deaths in cars.



Read Article