Automakers are redesigning their new SUVs as if all they have access to is a T-square. New SUV designs of just a few years ago were softer and smoother, with an eye on aerodynamics. More recent redesigns look built with a chisel, not sculpted from clay. The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2023 Honda Pilot, and other new designs look upright and crisp.



It worries your insurance company.





Read Article