IIHS Study Claims Drivers Are Tricking Self Driving Systems So They Don't Have To Pay Attention

America’s Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) examined the behavior of more than 40 drivers using two different types of car and driver-assist systems and discovered that the test subjects used the technology to help them multitask at the wheel. Researchers also noted that the drivers were quick to adapt to the systems’ distraction alerts, cheating the cars into thinking that they were paying full attention to the road. “These results are a good reminder of the way people learn,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “If you train them to think that paying attention means nudging the steering wheel every few seconds, then that’s exactly what they’ll do.”



