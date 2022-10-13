IIHS Study Concludes Super Cruise Drivers More Like To Drive Distracted Than Autopilot Drivers

GM Super Cruise drivers are the most likely to engage in distracted driving behaviors while using partial-automated driving software when compared to Tesla Autopilot and Nissan ProPILOT drivers, according to a new study by IIHS.

The study was based on a survey of drivers who were asked to self report on which driving activities they had performed and felt safe performing while using partially-automated driving software. All three groups reported a higher likelihood to engage in distracted driving tasks while partial automation systems were turned on. Other drive assist systems were not covered in this survey.



