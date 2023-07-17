IIHS Study Reveals Muscle Car Owners Most Likely To Die Behind The Wheel

Muscle car owners are more prone to death behind the wheel, alongside drivers of cheap, small cars.

A new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has shown muscle cars are among the deadliest vehicles on American roads, not only for drivers but for other road users too.

The vehicle safety organization looked at vehicles from MY2020, with calculations showing vehicles such as the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Ford Mustang have some of the highest driver death rates.

"We typically find that smaller vehicles have high driver death rates because they don't provide as much protection, especially in crashes with larger, heavier SUVs and pickups," said IIHS President David Harkey. "The muscle cars on this list highlight that a vehicle's image and how it is marketed can also contribute to crash risk."