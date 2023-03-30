IIHS Study Show Seattle's 25 MPH Speed Limits Make Roads Safer But At What Cost?

Some people will tell you that driving slower is inherently safer. Of course, anecdotes and opinions are no substitute for real data, so the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) decided to do the research instead. The report from IIHS concerns a study done on Seattle's decision to drop its speed limits, beginning in November 2016. The default speed limits for arterial roads were dropped from 30 mph to 25 mph, with a focus on installing new 25 mph signage in downtown areas. Smaller, primarily residential streets, had their limits dropped from 25 mph to 20 mph. As a part of the measures, the city erected new signage and conducted an outreach campaign to notify the public of the change.



