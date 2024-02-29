IIHS Tightens Requirements So Less Vehicles Appear To Be Safe

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has updated the criteria for 2024 to challenge automakers to offer better protection for rear passengers and pedestrians.

The tougher criteria are requiring automakers to score a good rating in the side crash test - which was updated with a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed last year - to qualify for either the base Top Safety Pick or the more coveted Top Safety Pick+ award. Last year, an acceptable or good rating would suffice.



The pedestrian front crash prevention has been revised to require an acceptable or good rating to qualify for an award, with daytime and nighttime tests now merged into a single evaluation consisting of test runs in daylight and in the dark. Previously, the base award was handed out regardless of whether vehicles could detect and avoid pedestrians in the dark.