IIHS To Toughen Crash Testing And Add Accident Avoidance Tech Testing

The IIHS recently published a report tracking the progress that's been made in the area of collision avoidance, and it's mostly good news. Bottom line: the tests are getting tougher and the cars are getting better at avoiding accidents. In a study of 30 vehicles, 22 earned a Good or Acceptable rating. Not even a full year prior, an SUV study only saw three out of ten vehicles performing at that level; now, even regular mainstream SUVs like the Kia Sorento get a Top Safety Pick award. The process is a bit like chasing the horizon. As more cars excel at the collision-avoidance tests, the IIHS makes the test harder to encourage further improvements in the technology. Here's what you need to know about the current state front-collision avoidance tech and the tests that assess them in 2025.



