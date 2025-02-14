IIHS To Toughen Crash Testing And Add Accident Avoidance Tech Testing

Agent009 submitted on 2/14/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:52:38 AM

Views : 482 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The IIHS recently published a report tracking the progress that's been made in the area of collision avoidance, and it's mostly good news. Bottom line: the tests are getting tougher and the cars are getting better at avoiding accidents. In a study of 30 vehicles, 22 earned a Good or Acceptable rating. Not even a full year prior, an SUV study only saw three out of ten vehicles performing at that level; now, even regular mainstream SUVs like the Kia Sorento get a Top Safety Pick award.
 
The process is a bit like chasing the horizon. As more cars excel at the collision-avoidance tests, the IIHS makes the test harder to encourage further improvements in the technology. Here's what you need to know about the current state front-collision avoidance tech and the tests that assess them in 2025.


Read Article


IIHS To Toughen Crash Testing And Add Accident Avoidance Tech Testing

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)