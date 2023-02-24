IIHS Toughens Crash Ratings For Electric Vehicles - Is YOURS As Safe As You Thought It Was?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recently updated its safety rules and regulations for 2022. As a result of these changes, only four electric vehicles (EVs) have managed to retain their Top Safety Pick (TSP) status. The IIHS is an independent, nonprofit organization that conducts research and testing on vehicle safety. It is a respected authority on vehicle safety, and its TSP designation is highly sought after by car manufacturers. To receive the TSP designation, a vehicle must perform well in a range of safety tests, including crash tests, headlight tests, and front crash prevention tests. However, the IIHS has recently updated its safety standards for 2022, and these changes have made it more difficult for vehicles to receive the TSP designation. One of the key changes is the addition of a new test for pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking. This test assesses a vehicle's ability to detect and avoid collisions with pedestrians, which is an important safety feature in urban areas. As a result of these changes, only four EVs have managed to retain their TSP status: the Audi e-tron, the Tesla Model 3, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. All four of these vehicles received good ratings in all of the IIHS's safety tests, including the new pedestrian detection test. The IIHS's new safety standards are part of a broader push to improve vehicle safety, particularly in the areas of crash avoidance and pedestrian safety. The organization hopes that by raising the bar for vehicle safety, it can help to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities on the roads. While the changes to the IIHS's safety standards have made it more difficult for vehicles to receive the TSP designation, they are ultimately a positive development for car buyers. By requiring vehicles to meet higher safety standards, the IIHS is helping to ensure that drivers and passengers are better protected in the event of a crash. In conclusion, the IIHS's updated safety rules for 2022 have made it more difficult for vehicles to receive the TSP designation. Only four EVs have managed to retain their TSP status, thanks to their strong performance in all of the IIHS's safety tests. These changes are part of a broader push to improve vehicle safety, and they are ultimately a positive development for car buyers. With higher safety standards in place, drivers and passengers can feel more confident that they are protected in the event of a crash.



Read Article