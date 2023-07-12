IIHS Wants To End Epidemic Of Irresponsible Driving With Speed Regulators

In January 2022, a Dodge Challenger, traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph (160 km/h), ran a red light and collided with a minivan. Tragically, this accident resulted in the loss of nine lives. After a thorough investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that regulators mandate speed limiters in new vehicles to help reduce the occurrence of similar incidents. Now, additional safety organizations are joining this call for the introduction of technology to mitigate speeding.



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which conducts independent crash tests and studies automotive safety, in addition to other members of the Road to Zero Coalition are urging automakers and regulators to promote intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology as well as speed limiters in new vehicles.





