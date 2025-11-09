IIHS Warns Automakers That No Awards For Safety Will Be Given To Vehicles Unless They Nag You About Speeding

Today’s cars are vastly safer than their predecessors of 20 years ago, but now one American safety organization is moving the goalposts to ensure the next generation of cars are safer again.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has tightened up its judging criteria when it comes to a prestigious safety award. Starting in 2027 new cars will need to come equipped with both anti-speeding technology and alcohol detection systems to be in with a chance of earning the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick+ rating.