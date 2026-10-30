IMAGINE If GM Listened To US 5 Years Ago About Hybrids. FINALLY, It Looks Like They're Seeing The Light!

According to reports citing people familiar with the plans, the automaker intends to produce these hybrid models at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan, where the gas-powered versions of the three vehicles are currently built. These mechanically similar crossovers rank among GM’s strongest U.S. sellers, making them a logical starting point for broader hybrid offerings.



GM confirmed the broader direction after the reports emerged, stating that it plans to invest in the Lansing Delta Township plant to prepare for hybrid-vehicle production. This forms part of more than $2 billion in planned spending on operations in the Lansing region over the next several years, including substantial funding (reported in the $750 million to $1.25 billion range for plant readiness) directed toward future hybrid output. Some of the support involves restructuring a previously awarded federal Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grant that had been earmarked for electric-vehicle retooling at a nearby facility.



CEO Mary Barra recently told analysts that hybrids are already in the pipeline for multiple key segments in which GM competes. She emphasized that the additions would not require major new capital expenditures or engineering resources beyond existing plans, with further details to be shared closer to launch. Production of the hybrid three-row SUVs is expected roughly three years from now, or later this decade, aligning with mid-cycle updates.



The move marks a clear pivot from GM’s heavy emphasis on battery-electric vehicles in recent years. The company currently offers only the low-volume Chevrolet Corvette hybrid in the U.S. market, while rivals such as Toyota have captured share with strong hybrid sales. Higher gasoline prices this year have boosted demand for gas-electric models, which now represent a much larger portion of the U.S. market than pure EVs. GM’s U.S. market share has slipped to 16.6 percent in the first nine months of the year from 17.4 percent a year earlier, adding pressure to respond to consumer preferences.



It remains unclear whether the Traverse, Enclave, and Acadia hybrids will be conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids, or a mix. Broader industry forecasts suggest GM could begin introducing plug-in hybrids (potentially with around 70 miles of electric range) across other nameplates such as the Equinox and full-size trucks starting in late 2027 or early 2028. For family-oriented three-row SUV buyers concerned about range and fuel costs on long trips or while towing, the planned hybrids offer a practical middle ground between pure gasoline models and full EVs.



GM...LISTEN TO US...Hybrid Sierra/Silverado, Tahoe/Yukon/Escalade. With on-board power like Powerboost F-150.



