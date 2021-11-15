IMAGINE Paying $62k For A Tesla That You Just Took Delivery Of And You Find Out It Can't Do THIS!

Tesla would not not comment publicly but new customers who have complained have said that the company blamed the missing feature on the global chip shortage.



'Just got a call from Tesla about my Model Y LR. I am set to take delivery tomorrow, and apparently there are no USB ports installed in the car due to shortage,' a Tesla Model Y owner wrote on Reddit. 'I guess I'm looking for reassurance that the car is actually ready to go and wondering if anyone else has taken delivery on an 'incomplete' car like this.'



In a more recent update, the Model Y owner said the USB-C port in the front and center console of their car was missing, but that some were located in the area of the back seats and a USB-A in the glove compartment.

Yet, the wireless charging pad, located between the two front seats didn't work. Without these ports, the wireless charging feature in the cars cannot be activated.



Some of the affected buyers were told about the issue ahead of time, while others only found out about it on their own, sometimes once they finally received their new car.



What would YOU do if this happened to you?





