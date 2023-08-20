IMPOSSIBLE DREAM? Name A 2023 Or NEWER Vehicle That Looks MORE RUBBISH On Road Than The Hyundai Ioniq 6!

We've only seen a couple on the road but man, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks like a piece of RUBBISH on-road.

So when I saw this one today I tried to think of a 2023 or NEWER model (on sale now in dealers) that looks WORSE than the modern day Infiiniti JX. It's BRUTAL.

Can you? This may be an impossible dream but give it a try!

We assure you, this car will NOT age well.










