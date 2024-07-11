IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? Audi Unveils Bold New Era with 'AUDI' Brand and Electric E Concept in China.

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has taken a bold step in the Chinese market by launching a new brand named "AUDI" (styled in all caps without the iconic four-ring logo). This strategic move was unveiled in Shanghai, aiming to capture the attention of China's younger, tech-savvy consumers who are pivotal in the world's largest auto market. The introduction of the AUDI E concept, a fully electric Sportback, marks the beginning of this venture, showcasing Audi's commitment to innovation tailored for Chinese preferences.



More info:



Audi has been a trailblazer in the automotive industry, especially in China, where it was the first premium brand to launch back in 1988. Now, in partnership with SAIC, Audi is taking a bold new step with the launch of a dedicated brand, AUDI, that brings the essence of “Advancement through Technology” to China’s growing market for electric, intelligent, and connected vehicles. At the heart of this new venture is the AUDI E concept, a cutting-edge electric vehicle developed collaboratively by experts from Germany and China, previewing three production models set for launch starting mid-2025.



The automotive industry is transforming faster than ever before. Audi’s Chief Executive Officer, Gernot Döllner, emphasizes that the partnership with SAIC enables Audi to meet this transformation head-on. Chinese premium customers bring their own unique expectations: they are younger, tech-savvy, and demand an interior that combines a familiar, comfortable feel with surprising, advanced technology. With this joint venture, Audi and SAIC are building a platform that meets these needs and moves beyond—an approach Döllner describes as “the best of both worlds.”



Leading the AUDI-SAIC team is Fermín Soneira, a seasoned expert in electric vehicle technology with 25 years of experience within the Volkswagen Group. Soneira oversees this project with the goal of blending Audi’s premium standards in vehicle design and technology with SAIC’s local knowledge, speed of innovation, and robust technology ecosystem. Together, they have created the Advanced Digitized Platform, a new foundation that will support the next generation of electric, connected vehicles exclusive to China.



At almost five meters in length, the AUDI E concept is an all-electric Sportback designed with China’s premium drivers in mind. It pairs refined design with powerhouse performance, featuring two electric motors on the front and rear axles, producing a combined 570 kilowatts and 800 Newton meters of torque. With the iconic Audi quattro four-wheel drive, it accelerates from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in 3.6 seconds. It also offers a top-tier range of 700 kilometers on a full charge and a rapid-charging capability that adds over 370 kilometers of range in just ten minutes.



Inside, the AUDI E concept boasts a spacious, tech-rich cabin, with intuitive digital features, including a vast 4K touch display spanning pillar-to-pillar. With its minimalist exterior and detailed interior crafted to fit urban lifestyles, the AUDI E concept promises a premium electric driving experience that caters directly to China’s dynamic, modern audience.





