IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? Does This Interior Vision Of the Future Take YOU To The Edge Or Take You OVER IT?

Does this edge to edge screen technology in cars impress or depress you?



Most new vehicles have large screens. So is this overkill or I'm in LUST?



Discuss....













Excited for people to experience this! Yes, the displays are awesome, but the biggest evolution in our industry is software. This new in-vehicle digital experience is just the beginning of what we're developing for @Ford & @LincolnMotorCo customers! https://t.co/AASuvAMhSe https://t.co/9VNbEd3zeh pic.twitter.com/XHSEXLyfe6 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 23, 2024



