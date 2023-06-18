IN ANOTHER SHOCKER Auto Spies CORRECTLY PREDICTED, The Rivian R1S SUV Has Announced More People Want Their R1S SUV Vs. The R1T Pickup!

Rivian aims to prioritize the production of its electric SUV, the R1S, during the latter half of 2023. During the Global Auto Industry Conference, Claire McDonough, the CFO of Rivian, highlighted the persistent strong demand for the company's vehicles, despite increasing economic uncertainty. McDonough also emphasized that the R1S will be the most prominently manufactured vehicle by Rivian in Q2 2023, constituting approximately 70% of the total customer demand.



Since the R1S and the R1T share many similarities, scaling up production can be achieved with minimal obstacles. Presently, customers have the option to order three versions of the R1S: Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, Performance Dual-Motor AWD, and Quad-Motor AWD.



How the media ate up the pickup over the SUV.



SHOCKER, right?



IF they would have listened to us from the beginning, they might not be sinking like they are now...Check out the three links of our previous predictions.













Read Article