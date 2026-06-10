INEOS Grenadier Finds Inroads Into Italian and Austrian Armies

Two armies walking past every purpose-built light military vehicle on the shelf to order the ladder-frame SUV that a chemicals billionaire sketched on a beer mat during a beer-fueled night out is the kind of thing that doesn't happen very often. Beyond the Italian Army, the INEOS Grenadier will also serve with Austrian Defense and Interior Security forces in the near future.

Stripping away the leather and BMW-supplied I6 reveals a boxed steel ladder frame, live axles at both ends, and coil springs with real travel. The most faithful successor of the body-on-frame Land Rover Defender can be had with either diesel or gasoline six-pot muscle, with the diesel topping 550 Newton-meters (406 pound-feet) as opposed to 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) for the gasser.