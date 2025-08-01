INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW: HOW MANY EVs Couldn't Get Out Of The Fires Because They WEREN'T Charged Enough?

Such an unreal last 48 hours in LA. Our heart breaks for all effected.



But it got us thinking after seeing all the failures of the leadership there...



Lets have a crucial discussion about the reliability of electric vehicles (EVs) in emergency situations. With power outages common during such disasters, the question arises: how many EV owners found themselves stranded because their vehicles lacked sufficient charge to evacuate? This issue not only touches on the practical limitations of EV technology but also raises questions about infrastructure readiness and emergency planning for EV users. Were there instances where EVs became obstacles in evacuation routes due to low battery levels? How did this scenario play out for those who managed to escape or those who didn't? Let's delve into these questions together. Share your experiences, insights, or any data you've come across regarding EVs in the LA fires. Your input could shape future discussions on EV safety and emergency preparedness.



