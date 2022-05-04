INSANITY: RAM 1500 TRX Is Selling For $180,000 In Australia Ahead Of Release

The Ram 1500 TRX is known primarily for one thing — packing a 702-horsepower supercharged V8 engine under the hood. If you want a big, raucous truck with more power than its mass-produced rivals, you can't look anywhere else. America's pickup powerhouse will shortly be available in the Australian market in an official capacity, as reported by Drive.com.au. Those eager to get one sooner can stump up for an unofficial right-hand-drive conversion model, if they can bear the sticker shock, that is. A simple search on CarSales.com.au reveals many TRXs for sale well ahead of the official Ram Trucks model launching down under. Most of these have come through AUSMV, a distributor specializing in RHD conversion vehicles. If you want that big Hellcat 6.2L V8, though, be prepared to stump up a hefty sum. Prices start in the realm of $245,000 Australian dollars for the crew cab 4x4 model, equivalent to over $180,000 US dollars.



