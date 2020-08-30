INSIDE THE MIND OF CAR BUYERS: WHAT Pleasure Do They Get Buying Something Like A 15-Year-Old Lexus LX? Are They MASOCHISTS?

We all know them. The guy or gal who reads Auto Spies or the others who have the need to have their circle think, they KNOW cars.



And they are the people who will visit all the dealers test driving and be at every cars and coffee. Or as we like to call it, "Cars, Coffee and very lonely, sad men."



And before you jump on me for that last comment, you can usually find me there.



Back to the buyer I'm speaking of...



So they do all those things and after driving the best products made today they go and buy something like a 15-year-old Lexus LX SUV.



Now as much as we like Lexus and though in the day the LX was probably the best made Lexus EVER, since the original LS400, we HAVE to ask....



HOW ON EARTH COULD THEY COME TO THAT DECISION??



And THEN, once they get it they parade and try to show off HOW much smarter and savvy they are than everyone else.



And all you and I can think is, no CarPlay, no cooled or massaging seats, no keyless entry, no pano roof, worst 3rd row ever, miserable mileage, steering more numb than a 95 E-Class, how many of the 30 computers inside it are ready to implode at a grand a pop, and NO autopilot!



So there MUST be a reason they decided to buy that vs. say the new Telluride. And don't tell us off road chops...000001% of LX owners will ever go off-road.



All we can ask is are the MASOCHISTS? They LIKE suffering?



Please help us understand!



Spies, discuss.





