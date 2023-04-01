IRS Invites Consumer Comment On Confusing Electric Vehicle Tax Qualifications

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is inviting consumers to share comments on the electric vehicle tax credit qualifications. Tesla and electric vehicle supporters have been vocal about the Inflation Reduction Act’s qualified cars for the EV incentive. Some variants of the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E will not receive any incentives from the IRA at all, yet some vehicles that use fossil fuels will. Those vehicles are classified as electric vehicles because they are plug-in hybrid EVs.

For those wanting to mail in comments, comments should be addressed to  Andres Garcia, Internal Revenue Service, Room 6526, 1111 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20224.

