If you were part of the Tesla referral program last year you probably have a little gift from Uncle Sam in the mail this week in the form of a 1099. The IRS says that referral you received is taxable and will need to be reported on your 2023 taxes.



What's next? Credit card points?



According to Tesla, the 11k miles of supercharging I used through the referral program is worth $896 ?????



They just sent me this 1099 to report it as income on my taxes. pic.twitter.com/EkD1G8eL6H — Tailosive EV (@TailosiveEV) February 1, 2024