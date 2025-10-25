AutoSpies.com’s mysterious “Agent 001” dropped a bombshell yesterday, predicting a surge in Ford truck sales. Now, X is ablaze with a rumor that’s flooring the gas pedal: Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is reportedly mulling a purchase of American-made Ford F-150 trucks for government use.



The post from @EricLDaugh, racking up 5,000 likes, screams: “BREAKING: Japan’s new right-wing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering buying AMERICAN Ford F-150 trucks and President Trump can’t WAIT to meet her!” Trump, in true form at Mar-a-Lago, chimed in: “I hear great things about her! I think she’s going to be great. She was a great friend of PM Abe!” On the F-150s? “They’re great trucks. That’s great. She has good taste! That’s a hot truck!”



Takaichi, Japan’s first female PM since October 21, 2025, is a conservative powerhouse echoing Shinzo Abe’s legacy. Her rumored F-150 deal—part of a $550 billion U.S. investment package, per Reuters—could see 100 trucks rolling into rural Japan, a nod to easing Trump’s trade gripes over auto tariffs. But the story’s bigger than diplomacy. The U.S. is riding a wave of trillion-dollar investments, with new factories sprouting like steel wildflowers. Construction is booming—think megaprojects, data centers, and EV plants—and construction loves trucks and vans. Ford, with its F-150 dominance and Transit vans, stands to cash in, alongside rivals like GM and Ram.



X is electric with reactions: French users dub the F-150 “un camion de rêve,” Brazilians cheer Takaichi’s “bom gosto,” while Japanese posters quip about monster trucks on tiny roads. Agent 001’s call wasn’t clairvoyance but a sharp read of market currents—Japan’s strategic olive branch and America’s infrastructure frenzy. As Takaichi and Trump gear up for their October summit, Ford’s stock ticks up, and the F-150’s growl signals more than trade: it’s the sound of a construction-driven, trans-Pacific boom. In this game, trucks are the real MVPs.















?? BREAKING: Japan's new right-wing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering buying AMERICAN Ford F-150 trucks and President Trump can't WAIT to meet her!



"I hear great things about her! I think she's going to be great. She was a great friend of PM Abe!"



"They're great… pic.twitter.com/8NRb74JCf0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2025



