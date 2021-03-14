IS A Toyota RAV4 Prime GREENER Than A Tesla Model Y?

The 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime is simply a fantastic vehicle. 42 miles of electric range, a 2.5L engine for a total combined driving range of nearly 600 miles, 302 combined horsepower, zero-to-sixty in under 6 seconds, 2,500 lb towing capacity, plenty of cargo space, 8.3 inches of ground clearance, and a clever AWD system. There’s an electric motor for both the front and rear axle which are independently controlled, also allowing for AWD in EV only mode. Perhaps the most impressive feature, is that while packaging all of those motors and batteries, it still manages to fit a spare tire in the back.



The Rav4 Prime is like a combination between a Subaru Forester and a Tesla Model Y, and that's a good thing! It's a no compromise solution towards creating lower emission vehicles, so the obvious question becomes: could a Rav4 Prime actually be better for the environment than a Tesla? Check out the video for all the details.



A Tesla’s Model Y battery is about four times the size of the Toyota, which makes it more carbon-intensive to produce. BUT, the Tesla will make up for that by producing fewer emissions throughout its life.











