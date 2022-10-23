IS Kim Kardashian SLUMMING IT And VIRTUE SIGNALLING In THIS Range Rover That She Got As A Gift?

Kim Kardashian was spotted on her 42nd birthday this Friday emerging from her gleaming new Range Rover hybrid.

A source informed DailyMail.com that the upscale $125,000 automobile was a surprise birthday present from Kim's mother and 'momager' Kris Jenner.

The reality star took the Range Rover to her nine-year-old daughter North's basketball game and brought along her eldest son Saint, six.

We say ONLY a $125k Range Rover for Kim K? SLUMMING IT?

Just kidding. Happy Birthday! Enjoy.

Spies, what's your VERDICT on the WHEELS?



