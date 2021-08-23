IS THIS The BEST Render OF What The Upcoming Acura Integra SHOULD Look Like?

Agent001 submitted on 8/23/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:27 PM
There are are lot of renders of the upcoming rebirth of the Acura Integra but we think THIS one is the MOST interesting of all the guesses.Are we right? SHOULD it look like THIS? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Rubinstein-Towler (@jrubinsteintowler)
