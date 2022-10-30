IT AIN'T RIGHT! THIEF In DC STEALS Woman's Car And Racks Up TEN Tickets. Wait Till You Read The DMV's Decision!

A Washington, DC, woman says that the city is refusing to drop all 10 unresolved parking tickets worth over $1,750 after the vehicle was stolen.



Catherine Brenner is also facing over $7,000 in damages done by the vandal and the local DMV refuses to alleviate her financial stress.



The thief went on to receive tickets from red light cameras, speed cameras, and one from a parking violation.



As Brenner rightly points out when viewing the evidence: 'I am not the driver in any of these photos.'



Brenner's HOA president sent her security camera footage that showed the break-in, as a man hotwired her car and drove away in a span of three minutes, which she called 'like a knife to the heart.'





