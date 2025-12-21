IT COSTS MONEY TO GO TO SCHOOL! Did Ford Call It The LIGHTNING Because Your Money Is GONE IN A FLASH?

Ah, the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum – the truck that promised to electrify America's roads, power your house during blackouts, and make you feel like Tony Stark hauling lumber. Back in 2022, early adopters lined up like it was the iPhone launch, shelling out $90,000 to $110,000 (with markups and options) for the top-trim beast. It had 580 horsepower, a frunk big enough for a weekend's groceries, and that satisfying silent whoosh that made gas-guzzling neighbors jealous.



Fast-forward three years to 2025, and reality has struck like a charging cable in a puddle. One heartbroken owner recently posted: "Paid $110k just three years ago. Now my Ford Lightning Platinum is 'worth' about $36k. I guess I’ll be keeping this."



Ouch. That's not depreciation; that's a financial lightning bolt straight to the wallet. We're talking a $74,000 vanishing act – enough to buy a new gas F-150, a boat, and still have cash left for therapy sessions titled "Why Did I Go Electric So Early?"



Blame it on the EV rollercoaster. Ford slashed new Lightning prices multiple times – dropping thousands in 2024 and 2025 to boost sales amid slowing demand. A brand-new 2025 Platinum starts around $85,000, while mid-trims like the Flash hover in the $70k range. Suddenly, used 2022-2023 Platinums are flooding the market at $40k-$50k, with some low-mileage examples dipping even lower. Kelley Blue Book projections show new Platinums potentially retaining just $35k after five years. Early buyers? They got the pioneer tax: paying premium for unproven tech, limited charging infrastructure, and batteries that still make accountants nervous.



It's like buying the first flatscreen TV in 2005 – revolutionary, but by 2008, your "investment" was propping up a wobbly table. Our poor owner isn't alone; forums are filled with tales of $50k+ losses. One guy joked his Lightning depreciated faster than his ex's interest in him.



The silver lining? These trucks are fantastic to drive – smooth, quick, and loaded with gadgets. Resale pain aside, keepers like our poster are stuck with a bargain luxury hauler that costs pennies per mile to "fuel." And hey, at least it's not a Cybertruck, where depreciation meets existential dread.



But next time someone brags about paying off their college loans or lectures on "smart investments," hit 'em with this gem.



Did they call it a LIGHTING because you lose all that cash in a FLASH?



Paid $110k just three years ago.



Now my Ford Lightning Platinum is “worth”about $36k.



I guess I’ll be keeping this and not getting a CyberBeast any time soon.



— Ethan (@EZebroni) December 21, 2025




