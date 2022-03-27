IT'S A MIRACLE! HOW ON EARTH Does This Bicyclist NOT Get Killed Here?

HOW ON EARTH did this miss him?!





1/2: Bicyclist almost gets hit when man in Porsche, who had refused to stop for @SanJosePD, runs red at E. Julian & N. 17th & T-bones 2nd car. “Somebody was watching over him. He’s definitely blessed,” Danny Rey, whose camera system caught the crash, tells me pic.twitter.com/PKyQ3FzBUa — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 26, 2022



