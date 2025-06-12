IT'S BAAACK! Encor Revives the Iconic Lotus Esprit Series 1 with Carbon Fibre and V8 Power

Nearly four decades after the original Lotus Esprit Series 1 ceased production, a team of former Lotus engineers from Hethel has breathed new life into the legendary 1970s wedge-shaped sports car. Chelmsford-based startup Encor has unveiled the Series 1, a meticulously reimagined restomod that pairs the classic Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed aesthetics with modern engineering, including a full carbon-fibre body and a potent twin-turbo V8 powertrain.



Encor, founded by industry veterans including ex-Lotus Advanced Performance director Simon Lane and chief engineer Will Ives (also co-founder of Skyships Automotive), plans to build just 50 examples of this exclusive machine. Pricing starts at around £430,000 (excluding taxes, options, and a required donor car), positioning it as a high-end commission for discerning collectors.



At its core, the Encor Series 1 uses a donor Lotus Esprit V8 from the final Series 4 era (1996-2004) for its stronger steel backbone chassis and 3.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The original fibreglass body is replaced with a lightweight, rigid carbon-fibre shell crafted by specialists KS Composites. This not only reduces weight to under 1,200kg but dramatically improves structural integrity, aerodynamics, and rollover protection—addressing longstanding weaknesses of the 1970s original, which Ives humorously likened to having "the structural rigidity of a prawn cocktail."



The V8 is fully rebuilt and upgraded to deliver approximately 400bhp and 350lb ft of torque, a significant boost over the stock unit, paired with modern electronics for sharper throttle response and everyday drivability. Performance is exhilarating: 0-62mph in around four seconds and a top speed of 175mph, yielding a power-to-weight ratio of 333bhp per tonne—comparable to a modern Aston Martin Vantage.



Chief engineer Will Ives explained the philosophy: "The brief was to refine the classic analogue driving experience that made the Series 1 Esprit so popular in the 1970s and pair it with modern technology to make it more usable today. The car has been improved in almost every way." The team "wanted to respect the original but not be handcuffed by it," adding that "while we love the car, there was just so much opportunity to improve it."

Design-wise, the exterior faithfully recreates the sharp, low-slung Series 1 silhouette, with CAD-refined lines, tighter panel gaps, and reimagined slim LED pop-up headlights. Inside, tartan seats, a wooden gear knob, and analogue charm blend with contemporary touches like a digital instrument cluster, infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay, and climate control—all discreetly integrated to preserve the driver-focused ethos.



























Encor's creation celebrates Colin Chapman's lightweight ideals while elevating the Esprit for the 21st century. With production set to begin in 2026, this limited-run restomod is poised to become a modern classic, proving the wedge-shaped icon still turns heads 50 years on.



