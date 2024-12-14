IT'S BOXY But GOOD! Could Volvo EVER Return To Their SQUARE ROOTS With Their Product Designs? Could It Be HIP To Be SQUARE Once Again?

Volvo has always been synonymous with safety, reliability, and a distinctive design ethos that once included boxy, angular shapes that became iconic in the automotive world. The phrase "IT'S BOXY, But GOOD!" harks back to an era when Volvo vehicles like the 240 series were known for their straightforward, utilitarian design that prioritized function over form. These cars had a charm that was both practical and visually memorable, defining an aesthetic that was uniquely Volvo.



In recent years, Volvo has shifted towards a more streamlined, sleek design language, aligning with modern aesthetic trends that favor aerodynamic efficiency and luxury. This evolution has seen models like the XC90 and S90 embrace a more rounded, sophisticated look that still nods to Scandinavian design but leaves the boxy past somewhat behind. However, the nostalgia for Volvo's square roots persists among a segment of their fanbase who yearn for the return of those classic, boxy lines.



Could Volvo ever return to these square roots? From a design perspective, it's challenging but not entirely impossible. Modern car design is heavily influenced by aerodynamics, safety regulations, and consumer preferences for sleek, elegant lines. Yet, there's a niche market for retro-inspired designs, as demonstrated by other manufacturers like Fiat with its 500 or Volkswagen with the Beetle. Volvo could potentially tap into this nostalgia by introducing a model or special edition that revisits its boxy heritage while integrating contemporary technology and safety features.



The idea isn't just about aesthetics; it's about capturing a brand identity that has emotional resonance. Such a move could also serve to differentiate Volvo in an increasingly homogenized market. Imagine a modern Volvo wagon or sedan with the '80s boxy charm but equipped with all the latest in electric vehicle technology, safety systems, and luxury interiors. It could be a dream that appeals to both the heart and the mind of car enthusiasts.



While Volvo might not shift its entire lineup, a return to its square roots in a limited or innovative way could indeed be a dream worth considering. After all, in the world of automotive design, where form often follows function, there's always room for a bit of fun and nostalgia.



Would you like them to experiment with the idea on a back to the future design?







Would you buy a new Volvo 240 EV if it looked like this? pic.twitter.com/93VhZY82nO — Lawrence Whittaker (@ListerLawrence) December 14, 2024



