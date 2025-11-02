IT'S COMPLICATED. NAME A WORSE Instrument Cluster And Center Stack Design Than On The New Lexus LX700h.

If you thought luxury meant intuitive, sleek, and user-friendly, the Lexus LX700h's instrument cluster and center stack might just make you reconsider. This vehicle's interior design is a bold, yet baffling statement in the world of automotive aesthetics.

Let's start with the instrument cluster, which appears to have been assembled during a game of "pin the gauge on the dashboard." With dials and digital displays scattered with no apparent logic, it's like someone decided that a GPS for your eyes would be the next big thing. Finding your speedometer might require the same skills as locating Waldo in a Where's Waldo? book.

Then we move to the center stack, where the term "user-friendly" seems to have been lost in translation. It's as if Lexus took every knob, button, and screen they could find and decided to play Jenga with them. The result? A control center that looks more like a time machine from a sci-fi movie where the budget ran out before they could design the interface.









In a time when car manufacturers are competing to offer the most minimalist and efficient dashboard designs, the LX700h stands alone as a testament to what not to do. So, we pose the question to you, our discerning readers: can you name a worse dashboard design than this masterpiece of confusion? Drop your suggestions in the comments below!


