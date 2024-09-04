IT'S OFFICIAL! 2025 Toyota 4Runner Launches!

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is an eagerly anticipated refresh of the iconic off-road SUV, bringing a host of new features, details, and specifications that cater to both the adventurous spirit and the modern driver. Introduced at 7:15 PT today, the new 4Runner boasts a range of innovations that are sure to make it a standout in the SUV market.



At the heart of the 2025 4Runner are two engine options: a 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder engine and a 2.4-liter I4 hybrid powertrain. The non-hybrid engine delivers 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, while the hybrid variant, known as the i-FORCE MAX, ups the power to an impressive 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, marking a significant improvement over the outgoing model's five-speed automatic. Towing capacity remains the same across both powertrains, topping out at 6,000 pounds.



The exterior of the 2025 4Runner showcases Toyota's commitment to modernizing the design while retaining the model's rugged heritage. The vehicle shares its assembly line with the Lexus GX550 and Toyota's North American market Land Cruiser, featuring a 112.2-inch wheelbase. The new 4Runner also boasts an impressive 9.2 inches of ground clearance, with a choice of either two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations.



Inside, the 2025 4Runner offers a range of tech and comfort features designed to enhance the driving experience. Notable additions include a smart-key system with push-button ignition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an optional 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. Safety is also a priority, with the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes automated emergency braking and lane-departure warning.



Off-road enthusiasts will be particularly excited about the new 4Runner's off-roading capabilities. The vehicle comes equipped with Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system, offering settings for Mud, Dirt, and Sand, which work in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low. Additionally, the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter trims feature an electronic locking rear differential, while the Limited trim with the hybrid engine offers a full-time 4WD system with center-locking diff.



The 2025 Toyota 4Runner lineup offers a variety of trims to suit different preferences and budgets, including the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. The Trailhunter trim, in particular, stands out with its ARB Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shocks, 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires, and high-mount air intake, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a more adventurous driving experience.



Overall, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner represents a significant step forward for the iconic SUV, combining modern technology and design with the rugged capabilities that have made it a favorite among off-road enthusiasts. With its versatile powertrain options, advanced safety features, and a wide range of trims, the new 4Runner is poised to make a strong impact in the SUV market.













































