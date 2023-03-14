IT'S OFFICIAL! KIA Unveils The EV9. STUD Or DUD?

Agent001 submitted on 3/14/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:01 PM

Views : 588 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carsauce.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kia unveiled its latest addition to the EV lineup, the EV9 SUV. This three-row electric SUV is designed to provide families with ample space and comfort while also prioritizing sustainability.

The EV9 SUV boasts a sleek and modern design, with clean lines and a bold front grille. The interior is spacious and well-appointed, with a focus on passenger comfort and convenience. The third-row seating allows for up to seven passengers, making it a great option for larger families.

Under the hood, the EV9 SUV is powered by an electric motor that delivers a maximum output of 225 kW (302 hp) and a torque output of 584 Nm (431 lb-ft). This allows for a 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 5.2 seconds. The vehicle's battery pack has a capacity of 77.4 kWh, providing an estimated driving range of around 300 miles on a single charge.

Kia has placed a strong emphasis on sustainability with the EV9 SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a regenerative braking system that helps to recharge the battery pack while driving, and it also has a solar panel roof that helps to provide additional power to the vehicle's systems. Additionally, Kia plans to use sustainable materials in the vehicle's construction, including recycled plastics and bio-based materials.

The EV9 SUV is expected to be available for purchase in select markets later this year, and pricing has not yet been announced.













Tell us Spies, is it a STUD or a DUD?

More pics at the link.


Read Article


IT'S OFFICIAL! KIA Unveils The EV9. STUD Or DUD?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)