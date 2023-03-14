IT'S OFFICIAL! KIA Unveils The EV9. STUD Or DUD?

Kia unveiled its latest addition to the EV lineup, the EV9 SUV. This three-row electric SUV is designed to provide families with ample space and comfort while also prioritizing sustainability.



The EV9 SUV boasts a sleek and modern design, with clean lines and a bold front grille. The interior is spacious and well-appointed, with a focus on passenger comfort and convenience. The third-row seating allows for up to seven passengers, making it a great option for larger families.



Under the hood, the EV9 SUV is powered by an electric motor that delivers a maximum output of 225 kW (302 hp) and a torque output of 584 Nm (431 lb-ft). This allows for a 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 5.2 seconds. The vehicle's battery pack has a capacity of 77.4 kWh, providing an estimated driving range of around 300 miles on a single charge.



Kia has placed a strong emphasis on sustainability with the EV9 SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a regenerative braking system that helps to recharge the battery pack while driving, and it also has a solar panel roof that helps to provide additional power to the vehicle's systems. Additionally, Kia plans to use sustainable materials in the vehicle's construction, including recycled plastics and bio-based materials.



The EV9 SUV is expected to be available for purchase in select markets later this year, and pricing has not yet been announced.



























Tell us Spies, is it a STUD or a DUD?



More pics at the link.





Read Article