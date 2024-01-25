IT'S OFFICIAL! STUD Or DUD? Here's The NEW Porsche Macan!

RATE IT!





Second-generation Porsche Macan revealed



- Electric

- PPE platform

- L/W/H/WB: 4784/1938/1622/2893mm

- Macan 4: 300kW/650Nm, 100km/h in 5.2s

- Macan Turbo: 470kW/1130Nm, 100km/h in 3.3s

- 4WD, 4WS

- Top speed: 220 and 260km/h

- 95kWh battery

- WLTP range: 613, 591km@Porsche pic.twitter.com/khx4UpSPJJ — Greg Kable (@GregKable) January 25, 2024



NEWS: Porsche has unveiled their first ever all-electric SUV, the Macan EV.



• Starting price: $80k ($107k for turbo)

• Range: Up to 613km (380 miles), WLTP

• 0-60mph in as little as 3.1s

• 100 kWh battery

• 800v

• Rear wheel steering

• Deliveries start late 2024 pic.twitter.com/Eo0Yqpv8O0 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 25, 2024



