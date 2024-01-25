IT'S OFFICIAL! STUD Or DUD? Here's The NEW Porsche Macan!

Agent001 submitted on 1/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:33:56 PM
Views : 424 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
RATE IT!Second-generation Porsche Macan revealed- Electric - PPE platform- L/W/H/WB: 4784/1938/1622/2893mm- Macan 4: 300kW/650Nm, 100km/h in 5.2s- Macan Turbo: 470kW/1130Nm, 100km/h in 3.3s- 4WD, 4WS- Top speed: 220 and 260km/h- 95kWh battery- WLTP range: 613, 591km@Porsche pic.twitter.com/khx4UpSPJJ— Greg Kable (@GregKable) January 25, 2024 NEWS: Porsche has unveiled their first ever all-electric SUV, the Macan EV.• Starting price: $80k ($107k for turbo)• Range: Up to 613km (380 miles), WLTP• 0-60mph in as little as 3.1s• 100 kWh battery• 800v• Rear wheel steering• Deliveries start late 2024 pic.twitter.com/Eo0Yqpv8O0— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 25, 2024
Second-generation Porsche Macan revealed- Electric - PPE platform- L/W/H/WB: 4784/1938/1622/2893mm- Macan 4: 300kW/650Nm, 100km/h in 5.2s- Macan Turbo: 470kW/1130Nm, 100km/h in 3.3s- 4WD, 4WS- Top speed: 220 and 260km/h- 95kWh battery- WLTP range: 613, 591km@Porsche pic.twitter.com/khx4UpSPJJ— Greg Kable (@GregKable) January 25, 2024
Second-generation Porsche Macan revealed- Electric - PPE platform- L/W/H/WB: 4784/1938/1622/2893mm- Macan 4: 300kW/650Nm, 100km/h in 5.2s- Macan Turbo: 470kW/1130Nm, 100km/h in 3.3s- 4WD, 4WS- Top speed: 220 and 260km/h- 95kWh battery- WLTP range: 613, 591km@Porsche pic.twitter.com/khx4UpSPJJ
NEWS: Porsche has unveiled their first ever all-electric SUV, the Macan EV.• Starting price: $80k ($107k for turbo)• Range: Up to 613km (380 miles), WLTP• 0-60mph in as little as 3.1s• 100 kWh battery• 800v• Rear wheel steering• Deliveries start late 2024 pic.twitter.com/Eo0Yqpv8O0— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 25, 2024
NEWS: Porsche has unveiled their first ever all-electric SUV, the Macan EV.• Starting price: $80k ($107k for turbo)• Range: Up to 613km (380 miles), WLTP• 0-60mph in as little as 3.1s• 100 kWh battery• 800v• Rear wheel steering• Deliveries start late 2024 pic.twitter.com/Eo0Yqpv8O0
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news