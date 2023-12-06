IT'S QUICK NOW? When You Watch The New Toyota Prius TV Ads, Are You Thinking Like We Are? That They REALLY Don't Know The True Potential Buyer?

To dissect this idea, we must consider the target audience of the ads and the messaging being conveyed. The Prius is known primarily for its fuel efficiency and environmentally friendly features, rather than its speed. Therefore, the inclusion of the question mark in "IT'S QUICK NOW?" suggests that the ad may be attempting to challenge preconceived notions about the Prius, possibly targeting individuals who may have dismissed it as slow or lacking in power.



However, if the intended target audience is indeed individuals who value speed and performance, then the ads may miss the mark. The Prius, while offering excellent fuel efficiency, is not typically associated with being a high-performance vehicle. In this case, the creators of the ads may not have a clear understanding of the true potential buyer of the Prius, as they seem to be attempting to appeal to a different demographic than the traditional Prius consumer.



Moving on to the choice of the Green Hornet TV show theme song, which seemingly lacks a direct association with Toyota or the Prius, it becomes an intriguing decision. It is essential to consider the creative intentions behind this choice. One possibility is that the song was chosen for its recognizable and catchy nature, aiming to capture viewers' attention and generate positive associations through nostalgia or a sense of playfulness?



But to us, this is the most important question...



WHO was waiting for the Prius to GET ‘quick’ or has ever thought I’d buy one, IF ONLY it WAS quick?



Take a look at the ad if you haven't seen and give us your feedback...













