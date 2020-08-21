IT'S TACO FRIDAY! 2021 Toyota TACOma-NOW THROWING NIGHTSHADE At The Competition!

The Toyota Tacoma, America’s best-selling mid-size pickup for 15 years in a row, isn’t stopping to admire its trophy case. Instead, it looks to keep its place atop the pecking order with all-new Special Editions, color adjustments on the TRD Pro and general enhancements across other areas of the lineup.

The third-generation Tacoma, with a design inspired by Toyota’s legendary desert race trucks, veritably defines the “work hard, play hard” ethos. Available in 33 different configurations, the 2021 Tacoma offers a model for all seasons and reasons. It also adds more standard equipment across the lineup, providing dual zone auto AC on all V6 models, upgraded audio to allow for premium Remote Services on the TRD Sport and Off-Road and a first-aid kit equipped on SR5 models and higher.



* TRD Pro outfitted with Lunar Rock color in 2021

* Tacoma Trail Special Edition carries out in style

* Tacoma goes dark with Nightshade Special Edition

* Pricing announced for 2021 Tacoma lineup



All Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beams.



TRD Pro Receives Cosmic New Color

With a striking new debut, the Tacoma TRD Pro model will carry on the new color tradition with the introduction of Lunar Rock for 2021. Replacing Army Green in the TRD Pro color pallet, Lunar Rock will turn heads as customers enjoy all the on and off-road features offered in the lineup. Other available colors on the TRD Pro include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.



2021 Trail Special Edition: Carry In, Carry Out…. In Style



Toyota Tacoma buyers love the great outdoors, and in fact, sit at the top of their segment for participation in outdoor activities like camping, fishing, and hiking. To celebrate and support all that fresh-air fun, Toyota is introducing the 2021 Tacoma Trail Special Edition with an emphasis on extra storage, convenience and unique styling.



The Tacoma Trail will be based on the SR5 and available in both 2WD and 4WD powertrains. Available Trail color choices include Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White.



All Trails feature black exterior badging, plus black seating with tan stitching. In all versions, standard all-weather floor liners help catch the outdoor elements that come in on occupants’ feet. The 2021 Tacoma Trail also features a set of Dark Gray 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels with Kevlar All-Terrain tires, and the grille from the Tacoma Limited adds a custom touch. A 120-volt power outlet in the bed adds versatility, and lockable bed storage includes insulation and drain plug on the driver side to double as a cooler.



2021 Tacoma Nightshade Edition: Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark



With the close of summer comes shorter days and earlier sunsets – the perfect time for the Tacoma Nightshade Edition to make its arrival. While most Toyota Nightshade models are based on SE grade versions, the 2021 Nightshade Tacoma is built on the more luxurious Limited grade model with black leather-trim seating and slightly sinister looking black exterior trim.



The Tacoma Nightshade is distinguished by Dark Smoke 18-inch alloy wheels, black exhaust tip and fog light bezels and a new darkened-chrome grille insert design. The Tacoma Nightshade Edition will also offer the choice of 2WD or 4WD and will look particularly wicked in Midnight Black Metallic or Magnetic Gray Metallic. For more customization, the Special Edition will also be available in Windchill Pearl*.



*Added Cost Color
















































