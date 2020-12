The U. S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said Monday it is opening in investigation into whether Volkswagen Group infringed on patents held by Jaguar Land Rover for a system used for off-road driving. In November, Jaguar Land Rover filed a complaint with the ITC seeking to prevent the import of some VW, Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi models with "certain vehicle control systems" that allegedly infringe on its patents.



