ITC Rules The 2021 Roxor Off Roader Is NOTHING Like The Jeep Wrangler - What Is YOUR Take On This?

A U. S. regulator ruled Wednesday that Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.'s new design for its Roxor off-road utility vehicle did not infringe the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep brand, six months after barring the sale of older models. The International Trade Commission said the post-2020 Roxor model did not violate the "trade dress" of FCA's Jeep Wrangler SUV, accepting an administrative law judge's October recommendation that design changes made by Mahindra meant an earlier cease-and-desist order should not apply to newer models.



