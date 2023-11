The Iceland volcano today emitted more CO2 than all cars that have ever existed.



Do you still believe we can FIX the planet ourselves by going electric? Can you HONESTLY say we have THAT type of power?



Or is it time to realize mans goals are impossible and only hurting the average person???







ICELAND - The Fagradalsfjall Volcano is about to erupt!



There have been 1,485 earthquakes in 48 hours and residents are preparing for an eruption.



It will dump more Carbon Dioxide into the atmosphere than all humans put together.



— Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) November 11, 2023