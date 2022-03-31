Iconic British Sportscar Maker MG Ready Hit The Mainstream With Electric Roadster

Once upon a time, MG (Morris Garages) was a popular brand that offered an enjoyable range of sports cars, but as the times and market demand changed, the brand struggled to maintain relevancy in the USA. The badge still shoulders on today with its budget offerings that are produced in China but if you ask an enthusiast of the brand, these are shadows of its heroic past.

MG, like other British brands these days, is currently owned by a Chinese conglomerate. The division in charge here is Shanghai-based SAIC (Science Applications Internal Corporation) which is also in collaboration with General Motors for certain projects. With the power of electromobility now available, SAIC has expressed a desire to inject some life into the iconic British brand with a sports car that could rival the likes of the Mazda MX-5 Miata and some other more commuter-minded products.