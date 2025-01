Citroën is considering reviving the legendary 2CV more than three decades after the no-frills classic went out of production, Autocar can exclusively reveal.

Preliminary design work on a successor to the car that is widely credited with mobilising post-war France is under way, a senior source has confirmed, although the project is currently at an early stage.

The news signals a change of heart from Citroën, which has previously denied any plans to bring this famous model back.