Idaho State Police Turns Back On Dodge Pursuit Vehicles After EV Switch

The 2023 model year will be the last for the current Dodge Charger and Challenger as the cars are embracing an electric future.

While the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept was a stunning preview of things to come, the switch has upset a number of fans and that appears to include the Idaho State Police.

According to KBOI, the change is pushing them to look for alternative vehicles which are presumably ICE-powered. As a spokesperson told the station, “We continue looking at other options” as “any new order will be for vehicles other than Dodge Chargers.”